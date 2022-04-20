Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Calls on France to Vote for Macron

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday called on French voters to support incumbent President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential vote this weekend, accusing his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen's party of links to President Vladimir Putin.

"I certainly, without hesitation, urge the people of France to vote for Emmanuel Macron on April 24," Navalny said on Twitter, posting both in French and English.

Navalny added that he was "shocked" that Le Pen's party received a 9-million-euro loan from "Putin's notorious money-laundering outfit," the First Czech-Russian Bank.

"I don't doubt for a minute that negotiations with these people and deals with them included a shadowy political part as well," 45-year-old Navalny said.

"This is corruption. This is selling political influence to Putin," he added.