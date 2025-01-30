Rosneft Employs Dozens of Escorts, Team Navalny Says

Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft employs dozens of young women who provide escort services, paying them high salaries from the company budget, late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s team said in an investigation published Thursday.

“Any woman has the right to make her own choices, to earn money and to control her own body as she sees fit. But the line between personal privacy and public accountability is erased the moment that you enter the civil service. And this is exactly what is happening here. The girls we're going to talk about today are paid from the budget of a state-owned company,” Team Navalny wrote.

Team Navalny examined a roster of Rosneft employees, which includes full names, birthdates, salaries and other information, and cross-checked the records with telephone and police databases, escort service websites and social media profiles.

In total, they found “a couple dozen” young female Rosneft employees who also appear on escort websites or are listed as escorts in leaked databases.

According to Rosneft’s employee register, Anastasia I., 28, works as a chief specialist in the corporate property department and was paid almost 2.5 million rubles ($25,400) in 2024.

Cellphone records obtained by Team Navalny show her contact information saved under names such as “Escort Yana,” “Beauty 50%Tatar Piter [St. Petersburg]” and “Anastasia, 19 years, 167 [centimeters], weight 52 [kilograms], breast size 4.” She also has a page on an escort website called Skin Market, Team Navalny said.