Ukraine Orders Children To Evacuate From Northeastern Towns

Ukraine on Thursday announced evacuations of children from several towns in the northeastern Kharkiv region threatened by Russian forces, as Moscow said it saw nothing new in U.S. President Donald Trump's call for it to end its invasion.

The evacuation announcement came as the Kremlin said that while it was ready for "mutually respectful dialogue" with Trump, his declarations on the conflict marked no break with the previous U.S. administration.

Trump on Wednesday threatened fresh sanctions on Moscow if Russia did not strike a deal to end the military campaign against Ukraine, which he called "ridiculous."

But on the ground in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said "267 children and their families are to be evacuated from 16 settlements to safe places."

Syniehubov said the towns and villages affected are near Kupiansk, a town that Russia has tried to capture for months where fighting is raging around its outskirts.

Outnumbered Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold back a better-resourced Russian army across a long front line.

"The decision was made due to the intensified hostile shelling. We urge families with minors to save their lives and leave the dangerous areas," Syniehubov said on social media.

He earlier said a 54-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on a village near Kupiansk.

Kyiv also said that Russian air attacks had killed at least three others and wounded dozens in other frontline towns.

'Waiting for signals'

Expectations are high that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will soon hold a phone call to discuss the conflict, after the Republican pledged on the campaign trail to bring a swift end to the fighting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was "ready for equal, mutually respectful dialogue."

"We are waiting for signals, which we have not yet received," he added.

Russia also said it considered the policies of Joe Biden's administration "criminal," calling on Trump to "correct" them.