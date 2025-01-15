Central African Republic Leader Arrives in Moscow for Bilateral Talks

The president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, arrived in Moscow for talks on strengthening his country's partnership with Russia, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
Moscow has close ties with the former French colony, deploying hundreds of military "instructors" to support Touadera's administration as it battles warring rebel factions.
As part of the three-day visit, Touadera will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss the "further development of bilateral cooperation," the Kremlin said.
Moscow has sought to expand its influence in Africa in recent years, offering security support to embattled leaders and kindling anti-Western sentiment.
The Central African Republic, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plagued by civil war for over a decade.
Mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group have supported government forces in the landlocked state since 2018, with Moscow also training thousands of local troops.
A bronze monument glorifying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late head of the Wagner group, was unveiled in the republic's capital Bangui last month.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.