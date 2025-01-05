Russia Says Downed Dozens of Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia said Sunday it downed dozens of Ukrainian drones overnight in a barrage that damaged homes and triggered air alerts.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show distant explosions in the southern Rostov region, while an air raid siren could be heard in the background.

"During the past night, 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defences," the Russian defence ministry said, adding most were intercepted over regions near the Ukrainian border.

Four airports briefly suspended traffic early Sunday for "safety" reasons, forcing at least eight planes to divert course, a spokesperson for Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.