Russia Says Downed Dozens of Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia said Sunday it downed dozens of Ukrainian drones overnight in a barrage that damaged homes and triggered air alerts.
Videos posted on social media appeared to show distant explosions in the southern Rostov region, while an air raid siren could be heard in the background.
"During the past night, 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defences," the Russian defence ministry said, adding most were intercepted over regions near the Ukrainian border.
Four airports briefly suspended traffic early Sunday for "safety" reasons, forcing at least eight planes to divert course, a spokesperson for Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.
In the port city of Taganrog and surrounding area, falling debris from downed drones damaged civilian property, according to local Rostov region governor Yuri Slyusar.
"Windows were broken, roofs and walls of residential houses were damaged, cars were also affected," he said.
Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged almost daily drone attacks through the nearly three-year conflict, damaging civilian areas far from the frontline and depleting each other's air defences.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia sent 103 drones into its territory, 61 of which were shot down while 42 were "decoys".
"Several private houses were damaged in the Kharkiv region as a result of the fall of a damaged attack drone," it said.
Three people were wounded in the northeast Kharkiv region as a result of the attack, while four buildings were damaged, regional prosecutors said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.