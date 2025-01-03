Oil From Damaged Russian Tankers Reaches Sevastopol in Annexed Crimea

Oil from two aging Russian oil tankers damaged in a storm last month has been detected along the beaches of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea, local authorities said Friday.

The tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, were struck by a storm on Dec. 15 in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea near Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region.

The vessels carried 9,200 tons of heavy fuel oil, with an estimated 40% of the cargo spilling into the sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the incident as an "ecological disaster."

"A small oil slick reached Sevastopol today," the city's Russian-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram, sharing a video of the thick substance.

Razvozhayev described the slick as around 1.5 meters (five feet) in width and length.