Russia’s FSB Claims Jailed Russian-Born American Developed ‘Genetic Screening System’ for Pentagon

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed Friday that a Russian-born American who was jailed earlier this week for spying had been working with the Pentagon to develop a system for genetically screening the Russian population.
Gene Spector was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, though the nature of the 2023 espionage charges against him was not made public. The trial was held behind closed doors.
“The American, acting in the interests of the Pentagon and a commercial organization affiliated with it, collected and transferred various biotechnological and biomedical information, including data constituting a state secret, to a foreign party,” the FSB was quoted as saying by Interfax.
“This information was intended for the subsequent creation of a high-speed genetic screening system of the Russian population by the United States,” the agency added.
The precise nature of the allegations remains unclear, though genetic screening is commonly used in medicine to detect gene mutations linked to inherited diseases, rare disorders and certain cancers. Spector is listed among the inventors of a potential cancer treatment, according to Russia’s intellectual property database, as cited by the RBC business news outlet.
Spector was first arrested in 2020 on charges of “mediating” a bribe to the aide of former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich in the form of vacations to Thailand and the Dominican Republic. He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2021, but that sentence was later reduced by six months following a retrial.
Spector was born in Leningrad in 1972 and was raised in the Soviet Union, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, and his Russian name is Yevgeny Mironovich. He later became a U.S. citizen but returned to Russia to live in St. Petersburg with his wife and children.
He previously served as CEO of Medpolimerprom, a group of companies that makes plastic medical devices.
The United States previously said it did not believe Spector was wrongfully detained.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.