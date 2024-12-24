Police Launch Manhunt After Prisoners Escape in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region

Three prisoners escaped from a correctional facility in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region, local media reported Tuesday, citing prison authorities.
Law enforcement officials launched a manhunt after the prisoners broke through jail bars and escaped through a window at a correctional facility in the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil, around 1,370 kilometers (851 miles) east of Moscow.
According to an unnamed prison service official who spoke to the local media outlet E1.ru, security protocols at the facility where the men escaped are much less strict than at ordinary prisons.
“Convicts from the correctional center can leave freely each day, without an escort, go to work at various places where they are employed and return in the evening,” the official was quoted as saying.
“They can also freely, with the permission of the prison administration, leave the territory of the correctional center to visit stores, medical institutions or to meet with relatives,” the official added.
Authorities said the three escapees were convicted of theft and destruction of property.
