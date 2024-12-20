Ukrainian Army Fires Rockets at Kursk Region Town, Governor Says

Authorities in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region said Friday afternoon that Ukraine launched a missile attack on a town near the Ukrainian border, with pro-Kremlin media reporting that five people were killed and dozens of others injured.

“Ukrainian nationalists deliberately chose peaceful sites and public facilities as their targets,” acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein, who was meeting with federal lawmakers in Moscow, said in a video message on Telegram. He said the attack happened in the town of Rylsk.

“I’ve already sent the acting chairman of the [Kursk region] government, Alexei Dedov, and his deputies to the site [of the rocket attack],” Khinshtein said, adding that emergency service personnel were responding to the incident.

Pro-Kremlin media outlets reported that at least five people were killed in the attack and 26 others were injured. It was not immediately possible to verify those reports.