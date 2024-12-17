Third Tanker Sends Distress Signal as Russia Deals With Black Sea Oil Spill

A third Russian-flagged tanker has issued a distress signal two days after a storm badly damaged two other vessels and caused a major oil spill, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday, citing authorities and emergency services.

The Volgoneft 109 tanker was anchored in the waters of Port Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait when its captain reported a damaged cargo tank, federal shipping agency Rosmorrechflot said. The Kerch Strait connects the Black and Azov seas, as well as annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.

“The water tightness of the hull itself is not compromised, there is no leakage into the sea,” Interfax quoted a Rosmorrechflot spokesperson as saying.

Volgoneft 109 was carrying fuel oil known as mazut when it issued the distress signal due to a crack on board, an emergency source was quoted as saying.

The press service of the Krasnodar region branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the incident with Volgoneft 109 was “not critical.”