Police Fire Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas at Georgian Protesters After PM Delays EU Bid

Georgian riot police on Friday deployed tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators protesting a government decision to delay pursuing European Union accession, AFP reporters witnessed.

Thousands rallied in the capital Tbilisi and cities across Georgia after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the decision amid a post-election crisis that saw the country's president challenge the legitimacy of the newly elected parliament and government.

Waving EU and Georgian flags, thousands rallied outside parliament, blocking traffic on the Georgian capital's main road in the latest of a series of protests in the country.

Shortly after midnight, riot police deployed tear gas and water cannon against the peaceful demonstrators.

The crackdown continued into the early hours, with masked police firing rubber bullets and brutally beating protesters and journalists.

Demonstrators erected barricades and set them on fire while local media reported several protesters and journalists were arrested.

"I stand with the Georgian media, who are disproportionately targeted and attacked while doing their job and reporting continuously," pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili said on social media.

The prime minister's announcement came hours after the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution rejecting the results of Georgia's Oct. 26 parliamentary elections, alleging "significant irregularities."

The resolution called for new elections within a year under international supervision and for sanctions to be imposed on top Georgian officials, including Kobakhidze.

Accusing the European Parliament and "some European politicians" of "blackmail," Kobakhidze said: "We have decided not to bring up the issue of joining the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028."

But he pledged to continue implementing reforms, asserting that "by 2028, Georgia will be more prepared than any other candidate country to open accession talks with Brussels and become a member state in 2030."