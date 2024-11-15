Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Satellite Interference Disrupts TV Broadcasts Across Europe – Dutch Media

JESHOOTS.com / pexels

Russian interference with satellite systems in Europe has disrupted television broadcasting, including a children’s channel, several times since spring, Dutch media reported Friday, citing internal investigations by companies impacted by the disruptions.

Five satellites operated by French company Eutelsat and one by Luxembourg’s SES were briefly hijacked between mid-March and early November, according to a report by Nieuwsuur, a Dutch news program.

Unnamed government agencies from the Netherlands, France, Sweden and Ukraine told Nieuwsuur that Ukrainian broadcasters appeared to be the main target. The interference also disrupted GPS signals, endangered air traffic control and interrupted broadcasts, including those on the children’s network BabyTV.

Footage from one incident showed a BabyTV program being replaced by a patriotic song, "Vperyod, Rossiya!" ("Forward, Russia!"), performed by EU-sanctioned singer Oleg Gazmanov.

At least one disruption coincided with an April 17 cyberattack that knocked 39 Ukrainian satellite channels offline, according to a major Ukrainian media company.

In June, Ukraine and four European countries lodged complaints with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), accusing Russia of “harmful interference” that included violent imagery of the war in Ukraine.

A month later, the ITU asked Russia to cease “intentional interference,” identifying the source as earth stations in Moscow, Kaliningrad and other locations. The UN body, which oversees the global satellite system, can issue public condemnations but lacks enforcement powers.

Russia denies breaking ITU rules and accuses NATO countries of conducting satellite interference of their own.

“We’re already at war with Russia, but a lot of people don’t understand that,” space military expert Patrick Bolder told Nieuwsuur.

Bolder said the number of European satellites targeted by Russia was significant, adding “it shows that we’re not resilient or sufficiently aware of our vulnerabilities.”

Read more about: Telecommunications , Television

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Man’s Reluctant Rise to Chinese TV Stardom Comes to an End

"Don't love me, you'll get no results," he told viewers — but viewers did the exact opposite.

Russian Movie Night: 7 Great Features

Relax with these seven feature films or TV series chosen by Jennifer Eremeeva.

Alexander Kurlyandsky, Creator of 'Nu, Pogodi!', Dead at 82

Kurlyandsky's creations include the parrot Kesha and The Great Gosha.

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: Volga-Volga, Chapayev and More Moscow TV and Film

Got the summertime blues? Cheer up, small-screen fans, as Moscow television offers you a stellar line-up of very watchable movies this week, including:...