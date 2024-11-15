Russian Satellite Interference Disrupts TV Broadcasts Across Europe – Dutch Media

Russian interference with satellite systems in Europe has disrupted television broadcasting, including a children’s channel, several times since spring, Dutch media reported Friday, citing internal investigations by companies impacted by the disruptions.

Five satellites operated by French company Eutelsat and one by Luxembourg’s SES were briefly hijacked between mid-March and early November, according to a report by Nieuwsuur, a Dutch news program.

Unnamed government agencies from the Netherlands, France, Sweden and Ukraine told Nieuwsuur that Ukrainian broadcasters appeared to be the main target. The interference also disrupted GPS signals, endangered air traffic control and interrupted broadcasts, including those on the children’s network BabyTV.

Footage from one incident showed a BabyTV program being replaced by a patriotic song, "Vperyod, Rossiya!" ("Forward, Russia!"), performed by EU-sanctioned singer Oleg Gazmanov.

At least one disruption coincided with an April 17 cyberattack that knocked 39 Ukrainian satellite channels offline, according to a major Ukrainian media company.