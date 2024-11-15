Russian Satellite Interference Disrupts TV Broadcasts Across Europe – Dutch Media

In June, Ukraine and four European countries lodged complaints with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), accusing Russia of “harmful interference” that included violent imagery of the war in Ukraine.
A month later, the ITU asked Russia to cease “intentional interference,” identifying the source as earth stations in Moscow, Kaliningrad and other locations. The UN body, which oversees the global satellite system, can issue public condemnations but lacks enforcement powers.
Russia denies breaking ITU rules and accuses NATO countries of conducting satellite interference of their own.
“We’re already at war with Russia, but a lot of people don’t understand that,” space military expert Patrick Bolder told Nieuwsuur.
Bolder said the number of European satellites targeted by Russia was significant, adding “it shows that we’re not resilient or sufficiently aware of our vulnerabilities.”
