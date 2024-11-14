Russia’s Elites, Family and Friends Travel Abroad on Diplomatic Passports – The Insider

Russia’s political and business elites, as well as their friends and family, have for years been able to travel abroad using diplomatic passports, the investigative news outlet The Insider reported Thursday, citing documents it obtained.

Russian law does not explicitly allow non-diplomats to obtain diplomatic passports, but they may still be issued to anyone “as decided by the President of Russia,” creating an exploitable loophole.

“It’s all at the discretion of the state, and the Foreign Ministry can issue diplomatic passports on requests to virtually anyone,” ex-diplomat Boris Bondarev told The Insider. “If the Presidential Administration or Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] ask you to issue one to some friend of his, then of course they will.”

Western-sanctioned oligarchs Oleg Deripaska, Alisher Usmanov and Ukrainian-sanctioned Igor Yusufov are all recipients of Russian diplomatic passports, according to The Insider.

Previous reporting indicated that Deripaska had used his diplomatic passport to enter the United States a “handful of times.” The Insider said Deripaska used a diplomatic passport to travel to India last year.