Russia Threatens Draft Dodgers With Travel Restrictions, Fines by Text Message

Moscow military enlistment offices have started issuing notifications to conscripts warning of potential travel restrictions and other penalties for failing to report for mandatory service, the investigative outlet iStories has reported.

Reports of messages warning Russian men about the consequences of evading conscription first circulated on social media and were later verified by Artyom Klyga, a lawyer from Russia’s Movement of Conscientious Objectors.

These SMS notifications emphasize recent amendments to the Military Duty Law, which parliament revised to impose severe controls on conscripts ignoring summonses. The new measures include restrictions on international travel, property ownership, loan eligibility and business registration.

The notifications instruct recipients to report to a conscription office on Ugreshskaya Ulitsa in southeast Moscow.

Failure to comply may result in criminal prosecution, with fines currently capped at 30,000 rubles ($305). However, recent amendments threaten criminal charges carrying penalties of up to 200,000 rubles ($2,030) or a maximum two-year prison sentence. In practice, cases in 2023 and 2024 have mostly resulted in fines rather than imprisonment.