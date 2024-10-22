Russian Police Arrest 2 Men Suspected in Assassination Attempt on Former Chechen Official

Police in the Moscow region arrested two men suspected of trying to assassinate a former Chechen and Ingush official who has ties to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s late father.

Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said those arrested in the town of Odintsovo included an alleged hitman and the person who hired him. Volk shared a video of masked agents storming an apartment, making at least one arrest and interrogating a man.

The two men were taken in for questioning about the Oct. 10 shooting and hospitalization of Sherip Alikhadzhiyev in the village of Lapino. Alikhadzhiyev, an ethnic Chechen, held government posts in Russia’s North Caucasus republics of Chechnya and Ingushetia in the early 2000s.

Russian media described Alikhadzhiyev, 58, as a close ally of former Chechen leader Akhmat Kadyrov, who was assassinated in 2004 after he switched sides and became a pro-Russian politician.