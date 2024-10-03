Russian Beaten By Kadyrov's Son for Quran-Burning Charged With Treason

A young Russian man imprisoned in Chechnya for allegedly burning a Quran faces new charges of “high treason” that could see him sentenced to life in prison, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said Thursday.

Nikita Zhuravel, 20, is serving three-and-a-half years in Chechen prison for “offending religious believers” and “hooliganism” after he was accused of burning a Quran outside a mosque in his hometown of Volgograd.

The Volgograd regional Prosecutor’s Office has now approved charges of “high treason” against Zhuravel.