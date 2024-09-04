Serbian Deputy PM to Meet With Putin in Russia

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin was scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday, just days after Serbia signed a multi-billion-dollar fighter jet deal with France.

The meeting was expected to take place on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok, where Putin arrived on Tuesday after a state visit to Mongolia, according to Serbian media reports.

Serbia and Russia maintain historically close ties, with Belgrade standing out in Europe for its refusal to impose sanctions on Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Vulin's meeting with Putin follows Serbia’s major arms deal with France last week, which involves the purchase of 12 Rafale warplanes from France’s Dassault Aviation. The advanced multi-role fighter jets will help Serbia modernize its air force, replacing its aging Soviet-era fleet.

After the deal was signed, Vulin reassured Russia that the agreement was driven by "military and practical reasons" and would not harm Serbia’s relationship with Moscow.

Vulin, known as one of the most pro-Kremlin figures in the Serbian government, was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2023 over alleged corruption during his time as head of Serbia's intelligence services. He stepped down from that post in November 2023, reportedly under Western pressure, and was appointed deputy prime minister in May 2024.