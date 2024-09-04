Russia’s Strike on Ukraine’s Lviv Kills 7 – Minister

A Russian strike on Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Wednesday killed seven people, including three children, the interior minister said.

The attack comes a day after missiles hit the central city of Poltava in one of the single deadliest bombardments of Russia's invasion, which has stretched into its third year.

"In total, seven people died in Lviv, including three children," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram, upping the previously reported toll.

Sirens rang out over the city of Lviv before sunrise on Wednesday, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovy, who advised people to take shelter as air defenses worked to down a barrage of missiles.