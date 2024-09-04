‘Finally, a Boy!’: What We Learned From New Investigation Into Putin’s Sons

The Dossier Center investigative outlet released an investigation that sheds light on the life of the two alleged young sons of President Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva, a decorated Russian gymnast turned longtime presidential partner.

The Moscow Times has gathered the key findings of the investigation into the life of Ivan Putin and Vladimir Putin Jr.:

Long-awaited male heirs

Putin has two daughters from his first marriage with Lyudmila Putina née Shkrebneva whom he divorced in 2013, according to his official biography.

The Kremlin has long denied any relationship between Putin, 71, and Kabaeva, 41, though the two have been romantically linked in the media for over a decade and they are believed to have children together.

Dossier’s investigation suggested that the relationship between Putin and Kabaeva may have started as early as 2008. In the spring of 2015 the couple welcomed their first son Ivan at Sant'Anna maternity clinic in the Swiss city of Lugano, the outlet said.

The couple’s second son Vladimir Putin Jr. was born in the spring of 2019 in Moscow.

“Both times, the decision on where the birth would take place was made by the president himself,” Dossier quoted one of its sources as saying.

“On several occasions, Ivan Putin told his tutors and security guards…that when he was born, Vladimir Putin was so happy that he shouted: ‘Hurray! Finally! A boy!’,” said the investigation.

Isolated lives

Putin’s two sons live in near-total isolation in the president’s mansion in Valdai National Park in Russia’s Novgorod region northwest of Moscow, Dossier said.

The boys are surrounded by nannies, governesses and sports coaches who live in the mansion, but have almost no interaction with other children of their age, according to the investigation.

“They have to play mostly alone or with adults…They only see their parents late at night, and their peers — mainly during big celebrations,” Dossier wrote.