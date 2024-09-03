Zelensky Says 41 Killed, 180 Injured in Russian Attack on Poltava

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said dozens of people were killed Tuesday in a Russian attack that targeted a military academy in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava.

"Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead," Zelensky said, adding that more than 180 people were injured.

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.

"The time interval between the air raid alert and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter," the ministry said.