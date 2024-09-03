×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Zelensky Says 41 Killed, 180 Injured in Russian Attack on Poltava

By AFP
t.me/dsns_telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said dozens of people were killed Tuesday in a Russian attack that targeted a military academy in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava.

"Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead," Zelensky said, adding that more than 180 people were injured.

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.

"The time interval between the air raid alert and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter," the ministry said.

Rescuers were still at work after saving 25 people, including 11 trapped under the rubble, Ukraine's military said.

Russian military bloggers claimed that the strike targeted an outdoor ceremony.

Ukrainian MP Maria Bezugla, who regularly criticizes Ukraine's military leadership, blamed high-ranking officials for endangering soldiers by allowing such events.

"These tragedies keep repeating themselves. When will it stop?" she wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky ordered a prompt investigation into the circumstances of the strike and called for more air defense equipment from Ukraine's Western partners.

Read more about: Ukraine war

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine Reports Broadest Russian Shelling Attack This Year

More than 100 settlements were targeted in the attack, Ukraine's interior minister said.
1 Min read
opinion Alexei Gusev

Ukraine War Is a Financial Boon for Small-Town Russia, But Can It Last?

More and more people are demanding explanations from local officials. And they’re not satisfied with answers that claim all decisions are taken in Moscow...
4 Min read

Russia Rejects Kyiv-Backed Peace Talks in Malta

The talks, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes will drum up support for his own peace plan, come after similar gatherings in Jeddah and...
1 Min read

Russian Lawmakers Back Massive Military Spending Increase

Parliamentarians in the State Duma voted to approve Russia's spending plans for 2024-26, including a 68% increase in military spending next year.
3 Min read