French Researcher's Trial in Moscow Court Set to Begin

A French citizen accused of gathering information about the Russian military and violating the country's laws on "foreign agents" is set to stand trial on Tuesday.

Laurent Vinatier, who worked for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO before he was arrested in Moscow in June, faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges against him. France has urged Russia to release Vinatier, saying he has been "arbitrarily detained."

Investigators say the 48-year-old French citizen collected military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states. Under Russian law, anybody who gathers or shares material on Russia's military or security services must register with the authorities as a "foreign agent."

Vinatier's trial is being held in Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky district court. In previous hearings, he admitted to violating Russian law and apologized.