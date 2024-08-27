Russian TV to Premiere Joe Biden Comedy Series in 2025

The Russian television channel TNT has begun production on a comedy series about U.S. President Joe Biden that is set to premiere next year, the network announced Tuesday.

The show, called “Goodbye,” revolves around the American leader traveling to Russia “incognito” to find out “why his sanctions aren’t working against Russians,” TNT said in a press release.

During the visit, Biden loses his passport and finds himself trapped in Russia. He is then forced to live in a Soviet-era apartment block and work as an English teacher to save money so that he can buy a new passport for his return home.

“Meanwhile, CIA agents whisk away Russian pensioner Ivanovich, who looks just like Biden, to the United States,” TNT said.