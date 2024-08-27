Russian TV to Premiere Joe Biden Comedy Series in 2025

The Russian television channel TNT has begun production on a comedy series about U.S. President Joe Biden that is set to premiere next year, the network announced Tuesday.
The show, called “Goodbye,” revolves around the American leader traveling to Russia “incognito” to find out “why his sanctions aren’t working against Russians,” TNT said in a press release.
During the visit, Biden loses his passport and finds himself trapped in Russia. He is then forced to live in a Soviet-era apartment block and work as an English teacher to save money so that he can buy a new passport for his return home.
“Meanwhile, CIA agents whisk away Russian pensioner Ivanovich, who looks just like Biden, to the United States,” TNT said.
The body-swap comedy is set to premiere sometime in 2025, the same year Biden’s presidential term ends. Russian actor Dmitry Dyuzhev, who is best known for his role as Kosmos in the hit gangster series “Brigada,” will play Biden.
Photos taken during the production of “Goodbye” showed Dyuzhev dressed up in a silver-gray wig and wearing pearly white dentures.
“I’m really curious to see what will come out of our bold experiment, and whether the audience will be able to recognize me in Biden and Biden in me,” the actor was quoted as saying in TNT’s press release.
“Nevertheless, I can guarantee that it will be a kind, lifelike and funny story,” Dyuzhev added.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.