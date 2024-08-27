×
Russian TV to Premiere Joe Biden Comedy Series in 2025

TNT

The Russian television channel TNT has begun production on a comedy series about U.S. President Joe Biden that is set to premiere next year, the network announced Tuesday.

The show, called “Goodbye,” revolves around the American leader traveling to Russia “incognito” to find out “why his sanctions aren’t working against Russians,” TNT said in a press release.

During the visit, Biden loses his passport and finds himself trapped in Russia. He is then forced to live in a Soviet-era apartment block and work as an English teacher to save money so that he can buy a new passport for his return home.

“Meanwhile, CIA agents whisk away Russian pensioner Ivanovich, who looks just like Biden, to the United States,” TNT said.

The body-swap comedy is set to premiere sometime in 2025, the same year Biden’s presidential term ends. Russian actor Dmitry Dyuzhev, who is best known for his role as Kosmos in the hit gangster series “Brigada,” will play Biden.

Photos taken during the production of “Goodbye” showed Dyuzhev dressed up in a silver-gray wig and wearing pearly white dentures.

“I’m really curious to see what will come out of our bold experiment, and whether the audience will be able to recognize me in Biden and Biden in me,” the actor was quoted as saying in TNT’s press release.

“Nevertheless, I can guarantee that it will be a kind, lifelike and funny story,” Dyuzhev added.

