Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Moscow Government Service Center

t.me/rian_ru

A man set himself on fire outside of a government service center in Moscow on Friday, Russian media reported, saying that he was hospitalized with severe burns 

Eyewitnesses said they saw the man set fire to himself on the second floor of the service center located on the southwestern side of the Russian capital, according to the tabloid newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets.

The service center confirmed that a man had set himself ablaze and that “security promptly responded by extinguishing [the fire] and evacuation visitors.”

The RBK business news website, citing an unnamed source, reported that the man was 61-year-old Sergei Solovyov.

Moskovsky Komsomolets eyewitnesses heard the man shout: “Never give up and never give in!” He was also reportedly singing a song as he was placed in an ambulance.

It was not immediately clear why the man set himself ablaze.

