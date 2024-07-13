Two Russian Warships in China for Joint Naval Exercises

Two Russian warships have arrived in the southern Chinese port city of Zhanjiang to take part in joint naval exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

China and Russia have greatly reinforced ties since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.

Their common goal is also to reduce the role of the United States and the West on the international stage.

"A detachment of vessels from the Pacific fleet will take part in the joint naval exercise – Interaction Maritime 2024," the ministry announced on Telegram, posting a video of their arrival.

The first phase will take place from Monday-Wednesday and involve anti-air and anti-submarine attacks along with Chinese planes specialized in anti-submarine maneuvers, it said.

The two countries hold joint military exercises regularly but their level of interoperability is greatly inferior to that of Western military alliance NATO, the European Union Institute for Security Studies said in a report in early July.

Last year, a similar naval exercise took place off Alaska.