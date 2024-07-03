Russia’s FSB Says Arrested French Citizen Was Collecting Military Information

Russia's FSB security service said Wednesday that a French citizen arrested in Moscow last month was collecting military information that could be used by foreign intelligence agencies to harm Russia.

Laurent Vinatier, a researcher with a Swiss conflict mediation NGO, was arrested on charges of breaching Russia's "foreign agents" law in June, the latest case of a Western citizen detained in Russia amid its offensive on Ukraine.

The FSB said Vinatier had "collected information of a military and military-technical nature that could be used to the detriment of the security of the Russian Federation."

Their statement mirrors accusations previously leveled by Russia's Investigative Committee, though the public involvement of the FSB, Russia's counter-intelligence agency, could elevate Western concerns over the case.

Russia has not charged or publicly accused Vinatier of working with any foreign intelligence agencies or directly engaging in espionage.

But authorities have previously arrested people for breaching the "foreign agents" law before hitting them with more serious charges.