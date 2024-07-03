Russian Aerial Attack Kills 3, Wounds 18 in Dnipro

A Russian drone and missile barrage on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people and wounded over a dozen more, the regional governor said Wednesday.

Russian forces have targeted the industrial city and surrounding region persistently since launching their invasion in February in 2022.

"The enemy is continuing insidious attacks," the regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said, announcing three were killed.

He also said that 18 people were wounded, including a 14-year-old girl.