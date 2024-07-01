Moscow ‘Jails’ Popular Ukrainian TV Host and Blogger in Absentia

A Russian military court on Monday convicted a popular Ukrainian YouTube blogger and journalist in absentia for making public calls to kill President Vladimir Putin.

A Moscow military court sentenced Dmitry Gordon to 14 years imprisonment, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has been convicting its opponents in absentia as part of a crackdown since the start of the Ukraine offensive.

Gordon, 56, is a household name in Ukraine with millions of followers on social media.

A poll in August 2023 placed him seventh among Ukrainians' most viewed "experts" commenting on YouTube.

Starting as a newspaper journalist, he founded a Russian-language weekly newspaper called "Gordon's Boulevard" and hosted a television show called "Gordon's Guests," also in Russian.

He then launched an online news site called Gordon and two YouTube channels.

Gordon would often appear as a commentator on Russian television talk shows, saying on Olga Skabeyeva's 60 Minutes show in 2019 that "I would call Putin one word: a criminal."

He was critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky up to Russia's offensive.