Putin's Ministers Ejected From N. Korean Negotiation Room for Entering Before Kim Jong Un

Russian ministers accompanying President Vladimir Putin on his visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday were forced to leave the negotiation room by a North Korean official who appeared to be angered that they had entered before leader Kim Jong Un.

The incident took place during the live broadcast of Putin’s visit by North Korean state media.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the first to enter the room, can be seen sitting at the negotiation table and complaining that he had gotten dirty with something. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev then sit next to him.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov are also seen entering the room.

“Go out into the hall,” a North Korean official off-screen can be heard telling them in Russian.

A representative of the Russian delegation asks in response: “Why did we come in here? You could have warned us right away...”



“Our leader will enter first,” the North Korean official says.



The broadcast abruptly cuts to footage of the now-empty conference room where Putin and Kim would later lead bilateral negotiations.