Leroy Merlin’s Former Russian Business Changes Name

The former Russian division of French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin has announced it will change its name to Lemana PRO as part of a wider rebranding effort following its sale to local management last year.

“In order to adapt our mission and name to new challenges and goals, we decided to rebrand,” the company’s Deputy Director General Marina Fytova said in a company press release.

“At the same time, our values, corporate culture and company DNA, relationships with clients and partners remain unchanged,” she added.

The first stores will be renovated by the end of this year, and the rebranding is expected to finish by 2025, the company said.