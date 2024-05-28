Russian tech companies Yandex and VKontakte are being grilled by government officials for making their homegrown artificial intelligence chatbots avoid subjects related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday.

Russia’s presidential Human Rights Council chief Valery Fadeyev said he was surprised to learn that Yandex’s Alisa and VKontakte’s Marusia refuse to answer when asked about the legal status of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the early 2022 massacre of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha.

“[OpenAI’s] ChatGPT has answers. I thought it would be harsh [Western] propaganda. But no — it’s one side’s opinion and the opposite side. There’s a discussion. It’s vague, but there’s an answer,” Fadeyev was quoted as saying at a forum.

“Why do our new tools hesitate to answer?” he asked.