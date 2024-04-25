Russian Soldiers Have Killed Over 100 People Since Returning from Ukraine – Vyorstka

Russian soldiers returning from Ukraine have killed 107 people since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor over two years ago, the independent investigative news outlet Vyorstka reported Thursday, citing media reports and court filings.

Vyorstka said it tallied up the violent crime convictions of 91 ex-convicts pardoned after fighting in Ukraine and 84 regular soldiers who returned from the front lines.

According to the tally, 76 people were murdered by returning soldiers, 18 died from grievous bodily harm, 11 were killed in car crashes and two others died from drugs they were coerced into using.

Another 100 people were seriously injured by returning soldiers but survived.