Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kyiv Says Orthodox Cleric Gave Moscow Ukraine Army Positions

By AFP
The Holy Mountain Lavra of the Holy Dormition, a major Orthodox Christian monastery, is seen from a destroyed bridge across Siverskyi-Donets River in the recently liberated town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region. Evgeniy Maloletka / AP Photo / TASS

Kyiv's SBU security service said Wednesday it suspected a high-ranking cleric and head of east Ukraine's main monastery of having revealed army positions to Russian forces.

The SBU said it had "served a notice of suspicion to the Metropolitan of the Sviatohirsk Lavra who 'tipped off'" Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region to Russian forces.

Metropolitan Arseniy is listed as the head of the medieval monastery.

Ukraine has for years accused the Moscow-linked branch of its Orthodox church of sowing separatist sentiment.

The SBU said Metropolitan Arseniy was suspected of "disseminating information about the movement or location of armed forces" — a crime punishable by up to eight years in prison.

He had "handed over to the occupiers the location of defense forces checkpoints in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region," it said in its statement.

It also said the cleric had promoted "pro-Kremlin narratives about the war in Ukraine even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion."

The Sviatohirsk monastery lies on the Siverskyi Donets River.

It was damaged by shelling in March 2022, at the start of the invasion.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Orthodox church

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

eu ally

Ukrainian POWs Transferred to Hungary – Russian Orthodox Church

Kyiv said it had not been informed of the move and only learned about the exchange from public statements by the Hungarian side.
2 Min read
opinion Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan

How Russia's FSB Embraced Religion in the Face of a Baffling War

The higher-ups in the security forces have long recognized the use of the Russian Orthodox Church as an unofficial arm of the state.
4 Min read
opinion Ksenia Luchenko

Russia's Attempt to Weaponize Orthodox Christianity in Ukraine

The celebration of Orthodox Christmas in both Russia and Ukraine on Jan. 7 provided ample evidence of what the Washington-based Institute for the...
peace plea

Patriarch Kirill Calls for Orthodox Christmas Ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia's spiritual leader, Patriarch Kirill, on Thursday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas, which is traditionally celebrated this...