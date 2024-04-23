Russia Scraps WWII March Over Security Fears

Russia is canceling a popular procession to commemorate World War II victims for a second straight year due to growing security concerns, officials announced Tuesday.

For more than a decade, Russians across the country have paraded through cities each May 9 holding portraits of relatives who were killed in what Russia calls the "Great Patriotic War."

Under Vladimir Putin, the nationwide Immortal Regiment march is among the patriotic events promoted by the Kremlin.

"In connection with existing threats to public security, the central headquarters of the Immortal Regiment has decided not to hold the 2024 march in an in-person format," Yelena Tsunaeya, a ruling United Russia parliamentarian and organizer, said.