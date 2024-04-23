Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Scraps WWII March Over Security Fears

By AFP
The Immortal Regiment march in Moscow. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia is canceling a popular procession to commemorate World War II victims for a second straight year due to growing security concerns, officials announced Tuesday.

For more than a decade, Russians across the country have paraded through cities each May 9 holding portraits of relatives who were killed in what Russia calls the "Great Patriotic War."

Under Vladimir Putin, the nationwide Immortal Regiment march is among the patriotic events promoted by the Kremlin.

"In connection with existing threats to public security, the central headquarters of the Immortal Regiment has decided not to hold the 2024 march in an in-person format," Yelena Tsunaeya, a ruling United Russia parliamentarian and organizer, said.

The decision comes after an uptick in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks, mainly in regions on the countries' shared border.

But it also came several weeks after a deadly attack claimed by Islamic State-linked militants killed at least 144 people at a concert venue and shopping center just outside Moscow.

Born out of a grassroots movement, the Immortal Regiment was first held in the Siberian city of Tomsk in 2012 but has since been adopted by authorities and become an all-Russia event.

Putin has participated in the march before, holding a portrait of his father.

Ukraine has warned that Russian forces will try to capture the important town of Chasiv Yar in east Ukraine before May 9, when Russia marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

Read more about: Victory Day

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

security concerns

Russian Border Regions Call Off Victory Day Parades

Russian regions sharing a border with Ukraine have reported regular rocket and drone attacks since Russia invaded its neighbor.
1 Min read
dress rehearsal

In Photos: Russian Military Rehearses for WWII Victory Parade

Thousands of troops and hundreds of military vehicles moved through central Moscow ahead of the landmark procession.
The MT List

What's On Over the May Holidays in Moscow

May! Work! Peace! in Moscow May 1-10
military display

Russia to Display Advanced Armata Tanks at Red Square Parade

This year’s Victory Day parade marks the 76th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II.