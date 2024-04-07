‘Burning Subjects’ for Russia’s Lavrov on China Visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Moscow's key diplomatic and economic partner China on Monday and Tuesday, his ministry said in a statement.

"On April 8 and 9, the foreign affairs minister of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, will undertake an official visit in the People's Republic of China, during which discussions with... [his Chinese counterpart] Wang Yi are planned," it said on Sunday.

"An in-depth exchange of points of view is expected on a certain number of 'burning subjects'," the statement said, citing "the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region."

They would "discuss a wide range of questions linked to bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation on the international scene," the statement added.

In Beijing, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed the "official" visit at Wang Yi's invitation.

Relations between the two nations have been strengthened since Russia's assault on Ukraine in February 2022.