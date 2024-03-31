Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine Shelling Kills Woman in Russian Border Village

By AFP
Updated:
Dunayka village in Belgorod region https://t.me/vvgladkov/6085

Ukrainian shelling killed a woman in the Russian border village of Dunayka on Sunday, the latest in a series of deadly cross-border attacks by Kyiv, the local governor said.

Since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine two years ago, Russia's Belgorod region on the frontier has been repeatedly targeted by what authorities say is indiscriminate Ukrainian bombardment, which has increased in recent months.

"The village of Dunayka, in the Graivoron urban district, came under Ukrainian fire. To much grief, a civilian was killed," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

"She died of her wounds on the spot before the ambulance crew arrived. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he added.

Dunayka is about six kilometers (four miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian forces launched over a dozen drone and artillery strikes at the region in the past 24 hours, Gladkov said.

Authorities said Saturday they had evacuated five thousand children from the border territory following weeks of deadly strikes that killed over a dozen people.

