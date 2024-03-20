Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Filmmaker Gets 3 Years in Prison for Ukraine Posts

By AFP
The bodies of executed civilians line Yablunska Street in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, following the withdrawal of Russian troops on April 2, 2022. Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP

A Russian filmmaker who criticized the Kremlin's military offensive in Ukraine on social media has been sentenced to three years in prison, a St. Petersburg court said Wednesday.

Russia made opposition to what it calls its "special military operation" illegal shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and thousands of people have been detained for simple acts of protest.

Vsevolod Korolyov, 36, had been in pre-trial detention since July 2022 on suspicion of "knowingly spreading false information about Russia's armed forces."

St. Petersburg's Vyborgsky District Court found him guilty of making "untrue" posts on the VKontakte social network in spring 2022 "about the massacres of civilians in Bucha and Borodianka, as well as the shelling of Donetsk."

Vsevolod Korolyov in the courtroom on Wednesday. Screenshot / SOTAvision
Vsevolod Korolyov in the courtroom on Wednesday. Screenshot / SOTAvision

"The court imposed a sentence of three years' imprisonment in a general regime penal colony," it said, adding that he had been restricted from using the internet for four years.

Prosecutors had requested he be jailed for nine years.

Under Russian law, information about Ukraine that does not come from an official government source can be deemed "false" and its dissemination is liable to criminal prosecution.

Korolyov's sentence comes a day after a court in Russia's southern region of Volgograd handed a local resident five years in prison for the same offense.

Since launching its offensive in Ukraine, Moscow has waged an unprecedented crackdown on dissent that rights groups have likened to the mass repression seen under the Soviet Union.

Read more about: Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

humanitarian target

Ukraine Rescue Worker Killed, 8 Injured by Russian Fire in Kherson – Minister

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the team was involved in clean-up efforts from the Kakhovka dam flood when Russian forces opened fire on them. 
2 Min read
new accusations

Moscow Warns Kyiv Against Targeting Crimea with Western Arms

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Ukrainian forces were planning to use Western-supplied missiles to strike targets inside Russia and annexed Crimea...
1 Min read
terrorism-linked charges

Russia Jails Dual National for Fighting for Ukraine

The man was accused of fighting as part of Ukraine's Aidar battalion, a unit active around the battleground city of Bakhmut.
1 Min read
no damage reported

Russia Says Repelled Drones Targeting Oil Refinery

Oil facilities — essential for supplying Russian troops — appear to be the priority targets of a recent spate of drone attacks. 
1 Min read