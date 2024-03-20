Russian Filmmaker Gets 3 Years in Prison for Ukraine Posts

A Russian filmmaker who criticized the Kremlin's military offensive in Ukraine on social media has been sentenced to three years in prison, a St. Petersburg court said Wednesday.

Russia made opposition to what it calls its "special military operation" illegal shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and thousands of people have been detained for simple acts of protest.

Vsevolod Korolyov, 36, had been in pre-trial detention since July 2022 on suspicion of "knowingly spreading false information about Russia's armed forces."

St. Petersburg's Vyborgsky District Court found him guilty of making "untrue" posts on the VKontakte social network in spring 2022 "about the massacres of civilians in Bucha and Borodianka, as well as the shelling of Donetsk."