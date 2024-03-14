Armenian PM Calls on Citizens To Discuss EU Membership

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called for broad public dialogue on the prospect of applying for EU membership, as the ex-Soviet country's ties with Russia fray.

Moscow's war in Ukraine has reinvigorated the EU's drive to enlarge, with Brussels putting EU aspirants Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia on a formal membership path after years of reluctance.

Armenia has grown angry with Moscow over what it considered inaction during Azerbaijan's sweeping offensive to retake the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region last year.

Pashinyan said the possibility of joining the European Union "must become a widely discussed topic in society."

His comments came after the European Parliament this week passed a resolution "on closer ties between the EU and Armenia."

Pashinyan said his cabinet "has the political will to continue working towards a maximum deepening of Armenia's ties with the EU."

Armenian officials have increasingly publicly spoken about joining the EU while Yerevan distances itself from Moscow.