Moscow Police Detain Navalny Mourners

Police in Moscow have detained at least four people who were previously arrested at memorials to the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the rights group OVD-Info reported Tuesday.

Hundreds were arrested across Russia for laying flowers at memorials in the days after Navalny died at a remote Arctic prison on Feb. 16.

OVD-Info said Mikhail Gradov, Artyom Guselnikov, Sofia Strukova and libertarian Vladislav Mazur were taken into police custody in Moscow on Tuesday morning.

All four had been detained at memorials to Navalny and released with warnings on Feb. 17.