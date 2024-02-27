Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Police Detain Navalny Mourners

People in Moscow mourning the death of Alexei Navalny. Activatica

Police in Moscow have detained at least four people who were previously arrested at memorials to the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the rights group OVD-Info reported Tuesday.

Hundreds were arrested across Russia for laying flowers at memorials in the days after Navalny died at a remote Arctic prison on Feb. 16. 

OVD-Info said Mikhail Gradov, Artyom Guselnikov, Sofia Strukova and libertarian Vladislav Mazur were taken into police custody in Moscow on Tuesday morning.

All four had been detained at memorials to Navalny and released with warnings on Feb. 17.

OVD-Info said Mazur was being taken to court to face trial on a misdemeanor charge of breaching public assembly laws.

The detentions come less than a week after local media reported that authorities began issuing warnings against public gatherings to mourners in other Russian cities, including St. Petersburg and Northern Russia's Arkhangelsk.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin warned Tuesday that protests by Navalny’s supporters during Russia’s presidential elections next month would have “legal and law enforcement consequences.”

The late activist’s allies accused the authorities of seeking to avoid mass crowds paying tribute to him ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election, which Vladimir Putin is certain to win.

Navalny’s allies said it is planning a public memorial later this week after investigators in the Arctic handed over his body to his mother over the weekend, more than a week after his death.

Read more about: Navalny , Moscow

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

concealed message

Moscow Bans QR Codes in Billboards Over Navalny’s Anti-Putin Campaign

In a letter circulated to ad distributors, Moscow city officials said the ban was prompted by "increased hacker attacks and website breaches.”
2 Min read
Against all odds

In Photos: Navalny Protests Sweep Moscow Despite Crackdown

Thousands marched through Russia's capital on Sunday despite a lockdown and mass arrests.
back from the brink

'All I Know Is That I Am Dying': Navalny Recounts Ordeal

Navalny recounted his chilling near-death experience in his first media interview since his suspected poisoning with Novichok.
Navalny

Russian Officials Request Jail Term for Navalny

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service has requested opposition leader Alexei Navalny be imprisoned, instead of serving out a suspended sentence