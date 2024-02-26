Russia Seeks 6-Year Jail Term for Evan Gershkovich’s Interviewee

Russian prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison sentence for PR expert and activist Yaroslav Shirshikov, who was among the first to report on U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich’s arrest in March last year, local media reported Monday.

Shirshikov has said he gave an interview to Gershkovich and helped him with his reporting not long before the Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg for espionage.

Authorities arrested Shirshikov weeks later on charges of “justifying terrorism” over comments about the assassination of pro-war blogger Valery Tatarsky.

According to the online news outlet It’s My City, state prosecutors have asked the court to sentence Shirshikov to six years in a medium-security prison.