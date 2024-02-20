Russia Arrests Economist Konstantin Sonin, Politician Leonid Gozman in Absentia

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest in absentia of economist Konstantin Sonin and liberal opposition politician Leonid Gozman over their criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on social media, state news agencies reported Tuesday.

Authorities charged Sonin, who currently works at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy, with spreading “fake news” about the Russian army.

The case against Sonin is linked to a post in which he referenced statements made by jailed opposition politician Ilya Yashin, the economist said on social media Tuesday.

“Now that [Alexei] Navalny is killed in prison on Putin's orders, Ilya is the bravest person that I know. I am proud that my ‘crime’ in Putin's court is a post on Ilya's words about Bucha,” Sonin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).