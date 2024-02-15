At Least 5 Killed in Strike on Russia's Belgorod – Governor

Security camera footage published online showed the moment of the missile strike on the Belgorod shopping center.

Unconfirmed reports on the Telegram messaging app said as many as eight to 12 people may have been killed.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said at least five people died and 18 people, including five children, were wounded in the attack.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency published video showing a damaged shopping center, saying at least two people died in the attack.

At least five people have been killed in missile strikes on the city of Belgorod in southwestern Russia, the regional governor said Thursday.

“It's becoming clear that there are no safe areas in the city, no safe places anywhere, and it's simply a matter of chance,” a local journalist from Belgorod told The Moscow Times, adding that Thursday’s attack happened in a residential area.

“People started to take the shelling more seriously” after a New Year’s Eve attack on Belgorod killed 25 people, said the journalist, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

“People hide in the bathroom, in corridors, they run into these concrete shelters. It’s not clear how effective these protective measures are, but nevertheless, people treat such incidents more seriously than before,” the journalist added.

The Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 14 Ukrainian RM-70 multiple rocket launcher shells over the Belgorod region at around noon. It did not comment on the casualties.

The governor of the neighboring Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said the attack on Belgorod “deliberately” targeted civilians, adding that there were “many” dead and wounded in a local shopping center, outside a school and in residential courtyards.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Belgorod, which sits near the Ukrainian border, has borne the brunt of an increasing number of drone and missile strikes since December.

Authorities began evacuating hundreds of residents from the city last month after the deadly New Year’s Eve attack.

Some 300 residents have already left the city, one of the biggest civilian evacuations on Russian soil since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

AFP contributed reporting.