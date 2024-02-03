Support The Moscow Times!
At Least 2 Dead in Ukrainian Shelling of Occupied City – Moscow-Backed Authorities

By AFP
Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region, fell to Russian forces after a brutal battle at the start of Moscow's offensive in 2022. Russian-installed authorities of Lysychansk / TASS

Ukrainian shelling that hit a bakery in the eastern occupied city of Lysychansk killed at least two people Saturday, Moscow-installed authorities said, warning that dozens could be trapped under the rubble.

Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region, fell to Russian forces after a brutal battle at the start of Moscow's offensive in 2022.

Authorities said Kyiv's forces struck a building housing a popular bakery.

"The Ukrainian army shelled a bakery in Lysychansk, there are civilians under the rubble," Leonid Pasechnik, a Russian occupation official, said on Telegram.

"There could be dozens more under the rubble," he said.

The TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted a local Moscow-installed police source as saying at least two people were killed.

"Two people died and six are in hospital as a result of the shelling of Lysychansk," the news agencies quoted police sources. "Up to 40 people could be under the rubble."

Pasechnik said local police and emergency services were at the scene and trying to "rescue victims with special equipment."

RIA Novosti published a video of a heavily destroyed building, with emergency workers pulling out an entirely crushed car.

Moscow's offensive in Ukraine has dragged on for nearly two years.

