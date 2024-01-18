In First, Russia Downs Drone Over St. Petersburg

Russian air defense systems intercepted a drone in St. Petersburg overnight, the first such instance in the country's second-largest city since the invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, authorities said Thursday.

Residents reported hearing loud bangs at around 1:00 a.m. local time over Vasilyevsky Island, not far from the city center.

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport briefly grounded flights around the same time.

“The air defense forces on duty destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Moscow region and intercepted one over the Leningrad region,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said on the messaging app Telegram.