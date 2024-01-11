Boiling Water Floods Streets of Novosibirsk, Leaves Residents Without Heat

A heating system breakdown has flooded the streets of Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk, authorities said Thursday, with over 100 apartment buildings left without heat.

Video published by local news outlets showed steaming-hot water engulfing streets and entire blocks of residential neighborhoods.

“Residential buildings and public facilities in the Leninsky district were disconnected from heating and hot water to fix the defect in the heating main,” Novosibirsk’s city government said in a statement.

Overall, officials said 104 apartment buildings and private homes, as well as 13 state-owned buildings, including schools and kindergartens, were left without heating.