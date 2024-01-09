Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Investigate Blogger for Viral ‘Snow Baby’ Video

Sergei Kosenko / Social media

Russia’s top investigator has ordered a criminal probe into popular Russian blogger Sergei Kosenko after a video of him throwing his 2-month-old son into a snowbank went viral.

Kosenko faced backlash this week after he shared the video of him tossing the child with his 6.9 million Instagram followers.

The blogger later deleted the video but he continued to receive threats of criminal prosecution, including from senior Russian lawmakers.

Alexander Bastrykin, who heads Russia’s Investigative Committee, has ordered criminal proceedings against Kosenko “following requests by members of state bodies and public institutions,” the law enforcement agency said.

Kosenko will be investigated for “unlawful acts against a newborn child” and for compliance with tax laws, the Investigative Committee said without specifying which article of the Russian Criminal Code under which he has been charged.

The investigative authority noted that Kosenko currently resides outside Russia and that Moscow could seek his extradition.

The scandal comes amid a recent string of public fallouts involving celebrities, including a “nearly naked” party in late December. 

Kosenko previously sparked controversy in 2021 for driving around Moscow with a young woman taped to the roof of the car. 

Read more about: Investigative Committee

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

criminal probe

Russia Charges Top Ukrainian Military Officials With ‘Terrorism'

Russia's Investigative Committee said "sufficient evidence" had been gathered to implicate the four officials in more than 100 drone strikes.
1 Min read
all to the front

Fugitive Russian Mayor Turns Up in Ukraine Combat Zone – Kommersant

The Russian authorities accuse Rustyam Abushayev of making fraudulent land deals and conducting business illegally.
1 Min read
‘disgusting joke’

Russia Probes Stand-Up Comedians for Mocking Pro-War Blogger’s Assassination

Two popular comedians are in hot water over an on-stage joke about this week's bomb killing of Vladlen Tatarsky.
2 Min read
'obviously unlawful'

Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into ICC After Putin Arrest Warrant

The ICC announced an arrest warrant for Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
1 Min read