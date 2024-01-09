Russia to Investigate Blogger for Viral ‘Snow Baby’ Video

Russia’s top investigator has ordered a criminal probe into popular Russian blogger Sergei Kosenko after a video of him throwing his 2-month-old son into a snowbank went viral.

Kosenko faced backlash this week after he shared the video of him tossing the child with his 6.9 million Instagram followers.

The blogger later deleted the video but he continued to receive threats of criminal prosecution, including from senior Russian lawmakers.

Alexander Bastrykin, who heads Russia’s Investigative Committee, has ordered criminal proceedings against Kosenko “following requests by members of state bodies and public institutions,” the law enforcement agency said.