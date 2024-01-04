Support The Moscow Times!
Estonia Says Russia to Close Border Crossing for Renovations

By AFP
The Narva-Ivangorod border crossing between Russia and Estonia. Peter Kovalev / TASS

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Russia plans to close a key border checkpoint to road traffic for two years, citing renovation works as the reason behind the move.

Authorities in Tallinn said they had received an official note from Russia saying the Narva-Ivangorod crossing would close on Feb. 1.

"According to the note, the renovation works are planned to last until the end of 2025. We'll see what really happens," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told reporters.

"From our side, we'll continue our usual business at the border," he said.

The crossing — which links Narva, Estonia's third largest city, and its Russian neighbor Ivangorod  will remain open to pedestrians.

An ex-Soviet state and now a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war with Moscow, Estonia and Russia share a 333-kilometer-long border, with five other crossings expected to remain open once the Narva checkpoint closes.

In November, Estonia warned its citizens against "any travel" to Russia, saying Tallinn might temporarily close the border over an influx of migrants. 

