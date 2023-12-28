Russia Seeks Arrest of Exiled Opposition Politician Bryukhanova

Russia has issued an international arrest warrant for opposition politician Anastasia Bryukhanova under its wartime censorship laws, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

Authorities opened a criminal case against Bryukhanova, a former Moscow municipal deputy, in April on charges of spreading “fake news” about the Russian army. In July, Moscow’s Khoroshevsky district court ruled to arrest Bryukhanova in absentia.

The news of the international arrest warrant “wasn’t a surprise,” Bryukhanova told The Moscow Times, noting that she learned of the Interior Ministry's warrant by reading the news.

“It won’t affect my work. I am in Germany and am following all precautions,” she said.