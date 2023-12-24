BBC Russian Journalists ‘Stunned’ By Grenade Attack in Riga Bar

Two suspects have been detained in Riga following a grenade attack at a bar where journalists from the BBC Russian service had gathered, Latvian police said Sunday.

While police claimed the motive was a “personal” conflict with the bar’s owners, many have speculated that it was a targeted intimidation effort against the journalists.

An unidentified man threw an RGD-5 training grenade into Čē, a popular bar for Russian exiles in downtown Riga, at around 11 p.m. local time Saturday and fled.

Several journalists from the BBC Russian service were at the bar to celebrate a colleague’s departure and move to another country.

The explosion happened after one of the journalists tried to kick the training grenade away from him after it landed next to him, witnesses told The Moscow Times.

While no serious injuries were reported, some of the journalists present said they were stunned by the explosion.

"We heard a sound like a dozen light bulbs exploding at once, it was deafening. ... I had a bad headache and I couldn’t fall asleep. Now my condition is returning to normal," one of the journalists who was at the bar told The Moscow Times.

"I felt very frightened and my ears popped. I haven't felt so much adrenaline in a long time," a female reporter told The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity because she was not allowed to comment on the incident publicly.