Latvia Revokes Exiled Russian Station’s License Over War Coverage Violations

Latvia said Tuesday that it is revoking the independent Russian television channel Dozhd’s broadcasting license, citing “threats to national security and social order” following a series of violations related to the channel’s coverage of the war in Ukraine.

“Dozhd TV will disappear from the airwaves on Thursday, Dec. 8,” tweeted Ivars Abolins, chairman of Latvia’s National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) media regulator.

“The laws of Latvia must be respected by everyone,” he added.

Dozhd started broadcasting from Latvia, a European Union and NATO member, in June after it was forced to suspend operations in Russia due to the country's crackdown on independent war coverage.

Latvian authorities fined the channel for displaying a map marking annexed Crimea as part of Russia and for calling the Russian Armed Forces “our army.”

The third and final strike appeared to be an anchor’s controversial comments expressing hopes that Dozhd had helped supply Russian soldiers with equipment and basic amenities during a live broadcast last Friday.