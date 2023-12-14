Russia Puts Ukraine’s Army Spy Chief on ‘Wanted’ List

Russia put the head of Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, on its "wanted" list on Thursday, accusing the agency he heads of attacks inside its own territory.

Russia added 37-year-old Budanov to the Interior Ministry list of people wanted for criminal offenses.

Moscow accuses Budanov, who has led the GUR since 2020, of having organized a 2022 attack that partially destroyed the bridge linking Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed, to Russia.

Ukraine said late last month that it suspected Russia of having poisoned Budanov's wife, Marianna Budanova, using mercury and arsenic. Budonova is an adviser to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

The Kremlin dismissed the accusation.

"Ukraine blames Russia for everything," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.