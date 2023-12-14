Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Puts Ukraine’s Army Spy Chief on ‘Wanted’ List

By AFP
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency. Yevheniy Shynkar / VOA

Russia put the head of Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, on its "wanted" list on Thursday, accusing the agency he heads of attacks inside its own territory.

Russia added 37-year-old Budanov to the Interior Ministry list of people wanted for criminal offenses.

Moscow accuses Budanov, who has led the GUR since 2020, of having organized a 2022 attack that partially destroyed the bridge linking Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed, to Russia.

Ukraine said late last month that it suspected Russia of having poisoned Budanov's wife, Marianna Budanova, using mercury and arsenic. Budonova is an adviser to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

The Kremlin dismissed the accusation.

"Ukraine blames Russia for everything," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

opinion Matthew Sussex

Ukraine’s Fate Rests on Its Imminent Counteroffensive

At stake for Ukraine in its looming counteroffensive is nothing less than its national survival.
4 Min read
unsafe skies

Russia Expands GPS Signal Jamming to 15 Regions

The suppression measures follow a slew of drone attacks in recent weeks, most notably against the Kremlin.
2 Min read
excuse for escalation

Lavrov Says Drone Attack on Kremlin Impossible Without U.S. Knowledge

"We will respond with concrete actions," the Russian foreign minister warned.
1 Min read
Highest difficulty

Fuel Depot on Fire in Russian Village Near Crimea Bridge

Authorities did not identify the cause of the blaze on the tip of the Crimean bridge.
2 Min read